We have been looking to solve the current issue causing the game to crash when the Session Browser is accessed in-game, and we have deployed a hotfix that should solve the problem.



Please remember that you will have to close and restart Abyssus to download this hotfix.

You will still be able to play in solo and with your friends through Steam invites, as it is currently possible, and the Session Browser should no longer crash the game. If you still experience issues with this or any other of the game features, do not hesitate to send us your feedback!

We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank all of you for your support.

- The DoubleMoose Team