12 August 2025 Build 19574251 Edited 12 August 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Nothing crazy, it's just tiny stuff that makes me like the game that much more :)

Zero fades out a little more cleanly
Zero's sfx fade out a little bit more

The Temple geometry overlaps less in places
Another object got the same treatment

(those things make a certain effect look more clean)

Lighting/shadows for some objects was popping in/out at some angles & distances, I think that's all better now

Have fun!

