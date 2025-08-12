Nothing crazy, it's just tiny stuff that makes me like the game that much more :)
Zero fades out a little more cleanly
Zero's sfx fade out a little bit more
The Temple geometry overlaps less in places
Another object got the same treatment
(those things make a certain effect look more clean)
Lighting/shadows for some objects was popping in/out at some angles & distances, I think that's all better now
Have fun!
20250804 Patch Notes - small geometry & lighting updates
