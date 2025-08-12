Just making a minor update with more visibility. Some players have had trouble finding the marriage option and understandably so, it would be expected to show up on the Socials window.
As such I have added a shortcut in the Socials window next to each character that will create a marriage passion and add both participants automatically. The old way of adding the marriage passion will still work (although I might remove it eventually to avoid confusion).
Version 1.00.13
Add button to Socials window for marriage passion that automatically adds both participants
Fix character being pregnant while arrested causes hunger and energy needs to continue decreasing
Changed files in this update