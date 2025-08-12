 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19574224 Edited 12 August 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just making a minor update with more visibility. Some players have had trouble finding the marriage option and understandably so, it would be expected to show up on the Socials window.

As such I have added a shortcut in the Socials window next to each character that will create a marriage passion and add both participants automatically. The old way of adding the marriage passion will still work (although I might remove it eventually to avoid confusion).

Version 1.00.13

  • Add button to Socials window for marriage passion that automatically adds both participants

  • Fix character being pregnant while arrested causes hunger and energy needs to continue decreasing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link