You can now find a new app on your tablet where you can chat to your supervisor and ask them game related questions about procedures and general game knowledge.Your supervisor is powered by ChatGPT and is in the experimental phase. It's designed for new users to have a place to ask questions about the games complex mechanics without having to search online, or create posts on communities.
It may not know everything yet!I have tried my best to add as much detail as possible to it's knowledge base, but It's likely I may have overlooked something. If you find it should have answered a question, or did so incorrectly, let me know on discord or by creating a steam community post and I will make improvements!
Fixes
- Removed an unused binding from the bindings UI which was causing an error
- Fixed an issue that would cause the flag button to be reversed in the wall if it was moved from where the windows now are in the room.
- Added an out of bounds check inside worktops > If items find there way inside, they will now be sent to the recovery area!
- Fixed a missing translation in the bindings UI
- Fixed a critical multi-confiscation bin bug that informed you that you incorrectly confiscated an item, even if that item has multiple correct choices.
Craig.
Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/f5fJbRKe8f
