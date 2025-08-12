Patch notes

-added Hawaiian shirts (10 beach balls)

-slightly reduced Hitmarker sound volume

-tweaked hitmarker sound a bit

-added hit marker size setting

-cleaned up AT rifle fire sound a bit

-new Lee/Kar fire sounds

-slightly reduced kill confirm sound

-tweaked knife throw camera FOV to be much less zoomed

-new Thompson fire sound

-ammo counter no longer visible in vehicles

-updated vehicle actionbars to new styling

-added miniscule delay to hitmarker sound so it plays after the loudest part of a gunshot has passed

-actionbar now indicates skills that are in use with a yellow border

-tweaked scoped view position so it matches the actual rifle scope much more closely (should fix accidental wall shots when corner peaking)

-updated Rocket UI to new ticket/timer bar style

-tweaked Rocket and Conquest ticket/timer bar flags so they don't overlap the final percentages anymore

-tweaked silenced luger hand position

-ammo counter is no longer visible in face cam view

-added small cooldown for jump land animation triggering

-added small pop in animation to kills

-tweaked hand posing on motorcycle