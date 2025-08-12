Patch notes
-added Hawaiian shirts (10 beach balls)
-slightly reduced Hitmarker sound volume
-tweaked hitmarker sound a bit
-added hit marker size setting
-cleaned up AT rifle fire sound a bit
-new Lee/Kar fire sounds
-slightly reduced kill confirm sound
-tweaked knife throw camera FOV to be much less zoomed
-new Thompson fire sound
-ammo counter no longer visible in vehicles
-updated vehicle actionbars to new styling
-added miniscule delay to hitmarker sound so it plays after the loudest part of a gunshot has passed
-actionbar now indicates skills that are in use with a yellow border
-tweaked scoped view position so it matches the actual rifle scope much more closely (should fix accidental wall shots when corner peaking)
-updated Rocket UI to new ticket/timer bar style
-tweaked Rocket and Conquest ticket/timer bar flags so they don't overlap the final percentages anymore
-tweaked silenced luger hand position
-ammo counter is no longer visible in face cam view
-added small cooldown for jump land animation triggering
-added small pop in animation to kills
-tweaked hand posing on motorcycle
