13 August 2025 Build 19574196 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

All New Fountain Rewards and Jackpot Pack Items

- A fresh batch of exciting items will be available monthly! Check the Cashier and Fountain on the 1st and 15th of each month.

New languages

-Four Kings is now fully localized in the following languages: Danish, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish!

Bug Fixes

- Updated localization text in many languages
- General back-end fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows The Four Kings Casino and Slots Depot 260431
macOS The Four Kings Casino and Slots Mac Depot Depot 260432
