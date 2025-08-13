All New Fountain Rewards and Jackpot Pack Items - A fresh batch of exciting items will be available monthly! Check the Cashier and Fountain on the 1st and 15th of each month.



New languages -Four Kings is now fully localized in the following languages: Danish, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish!



Bug Fixes - Updated localization text in many languages

- General back-end fixes