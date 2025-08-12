 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19574165 Edited 12 August 2025 – 20:52:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch aims to address some further reported issues. Thank you to player Oriadas for reporting.

This patch corrects the following:

Balance Changes:

• Cedrics ability 'Apply Pressure' can now be used outside of battle.
• Bandages, Anti Toxin and Remedy Brew now treat both enemy inflicted states
and player inflicted states.
• Apply Pressure now treats all versions of Bleeding.

Fixes:

• The Remedy brew has had it's description updated to reflect it does not
treat open wounds. Removed incorrect player inflicted bleed treatment.
• Fixed text display issues for some Steal related texts in the player Journal.
• Corrected AP text in Journal incorrectly referencing TP.
• Fixed 'Exorcism' achievement not being rewarded.
• Typos corrected at the Monument of Govel.

