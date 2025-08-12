This patch aims to address some further reported issues. Thank you to player Oriadas for reporting.



This patch corrects the following:



Balance Changes:



• Cedrics ability 'Apply Pressure' can now be used outside of battle.

• Bandages, Anti Toxin and Remedy Brew now treat both enemy inflicted states

and player inflicted states.

• Apply Pressure now treats all versions of Bleeding.



Fixes:



• The Remedy brew has had it's description updated to reflect it does not

treat open wounds. Removed incorrect player inflicted bleed treatment.

• Fixed text display issues for some Steal related texts in the player Journal.

• Corrected AP text in Journal incorrectly referencing TP.

• Fixed 'Exorcism' achievement not being rewarded.

• Typos corrected at the Monument of Govel.