Add kick attack (`F` key).

Editor: Entities can be added to groups, including group selection.

Gloves: Non-empty containers can now be moved.

Swimming: further fixes to underwater collision.

Fog rendering improvements.

UI: picking a map is not a popup anymore, but directly part of the main menu.

UI: you can continue any world where you last left it from the main menu.

Proc Gen Worlds: New points-of-interest including monster camps, buried treasure chests (empty for now but will soon be full!), and spires of rare ore. Resources have been rebalanced a bit, including adding groups of crops that spawn together to make food a bit more engaging, and upgrades are now more commonly available so you can beef up your equipment if you're lucky. Additionally, new NPC Grady spawns in the woods and will sell upgrades for your equipment -- for a price!

Crafting: Weak guns are now available on the stone work bench. Some adjustments to levels of weapons that can be crafted on different workbenches.

Monsters: New Brock Crab Monster is very incomplete but can be spawned. Small Ooze now occasionally drop coins, ooze, or oil material.

Club: The club is now less durable by default.

Boots: There are now four levels of boot with differing stats and crafting recipes.

Food: New "Cereal" food makes better use of corn and wheat in the early game.

Audio: New sound effects for placing various materials, new sound effects for stepping on crystal, and new monster sounds.

Great Basin Temple: Minor dialog improvements.