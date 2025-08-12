 Skip to content
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19574126 Edited 13 August 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – Beta 2.1

  • Complete visual overhaul and new dialogue style for a more immersive experience.

  • Difficulty rebalancing to offer a more accessible experience for casual players while keeping the challenge for veterans.

  • New original 5Crowns music, replacing the temporary tracks inspired by Radiant Dawn.

  • Expanded lore and light rewrites for deeper immersion and narrative details to discover throughout your battles.

  • Arrival of the volunteer team we’ve been collaborating with for 6 months at HoriZon, to strengthen quality and project support.

  • Added English and Spanish translations, an important step to open 5Crowns to an international community — finally meeting your expectations (thank you for your patience ♥).

📅 Available on August 13 on Steam!

💬 Don’t hesitate to share your feedback on the community hub to help us keep improving the game.

Changed files in this update

