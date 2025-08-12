Complete visual overhaul and new dialogue style for a more immersive experience.

Difficulty rebalancing to offer a more accessible experience for casual players while keeping the challenge for veterans.

New original 5Crowns music, replacing the temporary tracks inspired by Radiant Dawn.

Expanded lore and light rewrites for deeper immersion and narrative details to discover throughout your battles.

Arrival of the volunteer team we’ve been collaborating with for 6 months at HoriZon, to strengthen quality and project support.