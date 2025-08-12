- Added a credit screen to the main menu.
- Added a list of research items to the Science Lab UI.
Balance:
- Changed the right-click inventory interaction to pick up half a stack instead of a single item.
- The inventory/status hotkey (Default: [E]) can now be used to close windows.
Bug Fixes:
- Bullets don’t cast shadows anymore.
- Stats load properly when loading a blueprint in the designer.
- Fixed a crash when taking fuel out of the ship’s reactor.
- Fixed the shipyard not remembering docked ships when loading a saved game.
- Fixed the building effects not appearing when building machines.
- Fixed the colliders on the shipyard core and shipyard side.
- Fixed player ship bullet impacts not spawning.
- Fixed the throttle controls not working after exiting the map while piloting.
- Fixed mining laser beam not extending while firing.
- Fixed a soft lock condition where the ship has no more power and cannot mine additional fuel. Now, the plasma cannons will recharge slowly even with no power.
- Fixed ore spawning inside large asteroids and breaking off in the wrong direction.
- Fixed a bug where floating ore could not be retrieved after loading a saved game.
- Fixed the thruster exhaust effect not matching the thruster power.
- The cursor now remembers its position between closing and opening UIs.
- Items held in the cursor are now returned to the player’s inventory.
- Research technologies did not show that they were unlocked in the research tree.
- The loading screen now shows world download progress when joining a game.
- Limited the number of concurrent laser sounds.
- Fixed a crash when sorting a full inventory.
- Added power consumption details to the building menu.
