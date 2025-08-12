 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19574068 Edited 12 August 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
  • Added a credit screen to the main menu.
  • Added a list of research items to the Science Lab UI.


Balance:
  • Changed the right-click inventory interaction to pick up half a stack instead of a single item.
  • The inventory/status hotkey (Default: [E]) can now be used to close windows.


Bug Fixes:
  • Bullets don’t cast shadows anymore.
  • Stats load properly when loading a blueprint in the designer.
  • Fixed a crash when taking fuel out of the ship’s reactor.
  • Fixed the shipyard not remembering docked ships when loading a saved game.
  • Fixed the building effects not appearing when building machines.
  • Fixed the colliders on the shipyard core and shipyard side.
  • Fixed player ship bullet impacts not spawning.
  • Fixed the throttle controls not working after exiting the map while piloting.
  • Fixed mining laser beam not extending while firing.
  • Fixed a soft lock condition where the ship has no more power and cannot mine additional fuel. Now, the plasma cannons will recharge slowly even with no power.
  • Fixed ore spawning inside large asteroids and breaking off in the wrong direction.
  • Fixed a bug where floating ore could not be retrieved after loading a saved game.
  • Fixed the thruster exhaust effect not matching the thruster power.
  • The cursor now remembers its position between closing and opening UIs.
  • Items held in the cursor are now returned to the player’s inventory.
  • Research technologies did not show that they were unlocked in the research tree.
  • The loading screen now shows world download progress when joining a game.
  • Limited the number of concurrent laser sounds.
  • Fixed a crash when sorting a full inventory.
  • Added power consumption details to the building menu.

