Gameplay Updates
- Added one-click sign-in and character creation — no need to input an email and password, just create your character and go!
- Split stack and item transfer counters now loop
Visual Updates
- Lighting update to Tavern bar area
Bug Fixes
- Character Limit added to promo code input field
- Automatic hyphens in promo code no longer causes wrong caret position
- Claim button and popup added for promo code
- Corrected tool tip for promo code
- Promo code copy paste error fix
- Fixed lag on first time opening menu in a session
- Fixed Wardrobe NUX action prompt for mouse and keyboard to the correct confirm key
- Fixed an issue that caused the wardrobe filters to remain in panel when selecting a wardrobe option
- Fixed an issue that caused the loading screen to brielfy appear instead of the fade to white transitioning from the opening cutscene to the book
