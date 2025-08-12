 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19573997 Edited 12 August 2025 – 21:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Added one-click sign-in and character creation — no need to input an email and password, just create your character and go!
  • Split stack and item transfer counters now loop


Visual Updates

  • Lighting update to Tavern bar area


Bug Fixes

  • Character Limit added to promo code input field
  • Automatic hyphens in promo code no longer causes wrong caret position
  • Claim button and popup added for promo code
  • Corrected tool tip for promo code
  • Promo code copy paste error fix
  • Fixed lag on first time opening menu in a session
  • Fixed Wardrobe NUX action prompt for mouse and keyboard to the correct confirm key
  • Fixed an issue that caused the wardrobe filters to remain in panel when selecting a wardrobe option
  • Fixed an issue that caused the loading screen to brielfy appear instead of the fade to white transitioning from the opening cutscene to the book

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1569422
  • Loading history…
