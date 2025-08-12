We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.4 Velvet Worm.
This is a small patch, fixing a potential soft-lock near the end of the game as well as adding in... something fun.
Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.
Fixed an oversight in Altarworld potentially allowing for soft-locks.
Fixed various Fourmipedia typos.
Added something fun to the Fourmipedia.
Fixed dev commentary mistakenly unlocking for beating the game rather than BoRIS'.
Slight oversight fixes and tweaks to the banshee.
Changed files in this update