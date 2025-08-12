 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19573988
We've updated Fourmiworld to Version 1.0.4 Velvet Worm.

This is a small patch, fixing a potential soft-lock near the end of the game as well as adding in... something fun.

Read a more detailed list below, but beware of potential spoilers for things you may not have found.

  • Fixed an oversight in Altarworld potentially allowing for soft-locks.

  • Fixed various Fourmipedia typos.

  • Added something fun to the Fourmipedia.

  • Fixed dev commentary mistakenly unlocking for beating the game rather than BoRIS'.

  • Slight oversight fixes and tweaks to the banshee.

