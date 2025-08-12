 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19573897 Edited 12 August 2025 – 20:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

We tried to reduce possible network congestion scenarios as some players reported certain network issues that could be resolved by that. Please let us know if you had any issues and if this update fixes it for you or not! If not, please reach out here or on Discord and write me (Thomas) or create a u2-bugs thread.

Changelog v-589-9d5680a:

- Improvement: Reduced needed network bandwidth

- Improvement: Dynamic extra bandwidth reduction / congestion avoidance

- Bug fix: Auto-track pickup from a mimic as a crafter did not work


See you on track!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19573897
Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
