This patch addresses various issues identified by our growing community, introducing important changes and additions to enhance gameplay. It includes two major features: improved movement controls in proximity to enemies and enhancements to weapon mastery functionality.

Previously, weapon mastery simply unlocked access to weapons of the corresponding subclass. With this patch, players can now acquire subclass-specific support skills after picking up weapon mastery. For instance, a Berserker can first acquire Sword and Shield Mastery and later unlock the Taunt skill—something that wasn't possible before. This change introduces flexibility and significantly increases the variety of interesting builds available.

List of Changes:

Movement improvements for melee characters: Reaching enemies is now much easier as the cursor no longer disappears, and the closest viable location is automatically selected. Players still need to manually adjust for optimal positioning, but it's significantly more intuitive.

Reworked weapon mastery features: Players can now access subclass-specific support skills after choosing weapon mastery.

Updated textures for Tier 1 (T1) dungeons.

Fixed an issue in the Proficiency Hall where the wrong character name was displayed upon completion.

Added translations to reflect changes introduced in previous patches.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect skill range display when characters stood on complex terrain.

"Mad Two-Handed Spin" ability now additionally applies a bleeding effect.

Save file overwrites now require confirmation to prevent accidental loss of data.

Thank you for supporting and helping us improve the game! Enjoy the new changes and expanded build options.