Dear players,
We’re back with another hotfix packed with improvements, fixes, and some handy new options based on your feedback!
- Toggleable sprint option added – You can now choose whether sprinting requires you to hold the button or just tap it to switch between walking and running. You’ll find this setting in the gameplay options.
- Customer spawn rate is now adjustable – Some players found the saloon too busy, others thought it too quiet. You can now manually adjust the number of customers coming to your saloon in the options menu. This is a temporary solution while we work on a more advanced customer spawning system.
- Translation fixes – We’ve corrected some localization issues in various languages.
- Train performance optimized – You should notice smoother gameplay during train unloading sequences.
- Minor texture optimizations – A few small tweaks were made to improve overall performance.
The past few weeks have been focused mainly on bugfixing the current version of the game and planning our roadmap for the coming months. Once the planning phase is complete, we’ll share a full development roadmap with you, so you’ll know exactly what new features to expect - and in what order.
But we can already confirm one thing: the first major update will introduce employees!
Tell us in the comments or on our Discord - which staff member should we add first?
The cook, the waiter, the cleaner, or the bartender?
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!
~The Saloon Simulator Team
Changed files in this update