- Added damage scaling to speed so that you do more damage the faster you are going
- Added a few more health rings to Cosmo Casino
- Increased braking stat for all vehicles
- Added mid-race retry for GP
- Added slight delay before cops will attack you, giving you a small window to damage them first
Patch Notes v1.0.15
