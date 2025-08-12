 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19573502 Edited 12 August 2025 – 19:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added damage scaling to speed so that you do more damage the faster you are going
  • Added a few more health rings to Cosmo Casino
  • Increased braking stat for all vehicles
  • Added mid-race retry for GP
  • Added slight delay before cops will attack you, giving you a small window to damage them first

