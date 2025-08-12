 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19573472
Update notes via Steam Community
Rats overhaul iteration 1 is now complete.. Removed below-par-rats, and added a few more zombie rats..
I have to do something fun now and then, and making zombie rats was fun 🙂

Let me know if the new rats have any problems

Have a nice day! ❤

Changed files in this update

