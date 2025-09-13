 Skip to content
Major 13 September 2025 Build 19573453 Edited 14 September 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Folks!

At the beginning of 2025, I started working on the Nintendo Switch port, which also brought plenty of improvements and changes to the PC version. And that's not all! The latest patch adds support for 8 new languages, including several Asian ones. So if English or Polish isn't your first language, you can now enjoy the game in your own. Below is the summary of the most important changes and fixes.

Fixed:

  • Fixed occasional problems when connecting / disconnecting a gamepad

  • Scrolls panel do not stay on a screen when the game is unpaused

  • Fixed some edge-cases with Steam integration

  • Pause menu is no longer displayed when a gamepad is disconnected on a death screen

  • The game no longer crashes when a player rapidly clicks "Continue" button in a main menu

  • The game no longer crashes when a player pauses the game in a very specific moment of some cutscenes

Changed:

  • Translated the game to 8 new languages: Chinese Simplified and Traditional, Korean, Japanese, Spanish (LATAM), Portugese (BR), German, French

  • Improved English dialogues quality

  • Updated Godot Engine to a version 3.6. It does not bring any significant improvements for the player, but keeps me up to date and makes further patching easier

  • Made tons of optimizations for slower computers

  • Improved enemies placement / movement in some levels to make combat more appealing



Cheers,
Mike

