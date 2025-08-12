Global Leaderboards

The Arcade Mode now has a global leaderboards where you can compare your best score with other players.



Improvements and Fixes

Last month I took Super Dash to Jogatório, an indie game event here in Brazil. There I saw around 100 players interacting with the game and got a lot of feedback and new ideas on how to make it better.



All changes in this version were made with their help so if you were there thank you for playing the game!



Tutorial

- The initial tutorial was restructured to be easier to understand. It has more text but the game only has that amount of text in this section.

- You'll see a popup to play the Advanced Tutorial once, there you can learn more mechanics about the game and hopefully get to higher waves

- Unecessary tutorial popups were removed to make the game more dynamic



Bosses

- The first 4 bosses were updated and rebalanced

- The teleporter boss is less annoying now and has a bigger window before it teleports

- The shooter boos has a different visual that shows where he'll shoot next and when he can receive damage



Controllers

- The aiming is different with a controller now, it doesn't flick to the opposite direction if you stop aiming before a dash

- You can adjust sensibility in the settings

- The default "stop dash" button is now the right shoulder (R1, RB)



Others

- when you revive enemies around you get destroyed

- the shield is easier to see now and stays for more time before breaking

- complicated power ups don't appear in initial waves

- the UI for some health challenges is better now and you can see how much time its left

- fixing some typos

