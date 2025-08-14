Hey everyone!
We wanted to thank everyone so much for your continued support during the launch of Heartworm. Seeing everyone's reception to the game has been amazing. While Vincent and team are hard at work on a content patch that will add things like a harder difficulty mode...and more, a new patch is out now with various bug fixes and quality of life tweaks. The full patch notes are below. We will continue to monitor for bugs, and if you haven't already, make sure to leave a review!
Patch Notes
Bugfixes
Various puzzle fixes
Various map fixes
Fixed various typos
Fixed an issue where players could soft lock themselves behind shelves in the abandoned house basement
Various texture, trigger, and collision fixes in the Neighborhood
Fixed Subway pillar colliders
Fixed some lighting issues in the Wilderness
Fixed Hospital puzzle text cutoff in certain languages
Fixed lighting in the Funeral Home and Save Room
Fixed the yellow Office corridor file interaction
Fixed a specific enemy not spawning in the Neighborhood
Fixed an issue where the archive chess game would override the bedroom chess result
Fixed mine track collision in Caves
Fixed incorrect door placement in the Neighborhood map
Removed respawning antiseptic near cave exit
Fixed Chapter 5 subtitle issue
Fixed an issue where the waterfall would sometimes not remain open after solving piano puzzle
Fixed a Chapter 5 fixed camera angle placement issue
Fixed an issue where the Tapekeeper boss stun animation would sometimes not trigger
Fixed an issue where a tree blocked a camera shot in Woods intro cutscene
Quality of Life Updates and Minor Adjustments
Added "Camera" volume slider for camera flash audio
Steam Deck now defaults to its native resolution
In the Warehouse, Chase sequence no longer resets when you leave and return
Improved loading time in Caves
Lowered volume of wilderness intro/outro cutscenes
Added glow to save room computers
Increased intensity of subway flickering hint light
Updated credits and credit sequence
Improved balancing for Ending Ranking requirements
Changed files in this update