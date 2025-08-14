 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19573328 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone!

We wanted to thank everyone so much for your continued support during the launch of Heartworm. Seeing everyone's reception to the game has been amazing. While Vincent and team are hard at work on a content patch that will add things like a harder difficulty mode...and more, a new patch is out now with various bug fixes and quality of life tweaks. The full patch notes are below. We will continue to monitor for bugs, and if you haven't already, make sure to leave a review!

Patch Notes

Bugfixes

  • Various puzzle fixes

  • Various map fixes

  • Fixed various typos

  • Fixed an issue where players could soft lock themselves behind shelves in the abandoned house basement

  • Various texture, trigger, and collision fixes in the Neighborhood

  • Fixed Subway pillar colliders

  • Fixed some lighting issues in the Wilderness

  • Fixed Hospital puzzle text cutoff in certain languages

  • Fixed lighting in the Funeral Home and Save Room

  • Fixed the yellow Office corridor file interaction

  • Fixed a specific enemy not spawning in the Neighborhood

  • Fixed an issue where the archive chess game would override the bedroom chess result

  • Fixed mine track collision in Caves

  • Fixed incorrect door placement in the Neighborhood map

  • Removed respawning antiseptic near cave exit

  • Fixed Chapter 5 subtitle issue

  • Fixed an issue where the waterfall would sometimes not remain open after solving piano puzzle

  • Fixed a Chapter 5 fixed camera angle placement issue

  • Fixed an issue where the Tapekeeper boss stun animation would sometimes not trigger

  • Fixed an issue where a tree blocked a camera shot in Woods intro cutscene

Quality of Life Updates and Minor Adjustments

  • Added "Camera" volume slider for camera flash audio

  • Steam Deck now defaults to its native resolution

  • In the Warehouse, Chase sequence no longer resets when you leave and return

  • Improved loading time in Caves

  • Lowered volume of wilderness intro/outro cutscenes

  • Added glow to save room computers

  • Increased intensity of subway flickering hint light

  • Updated credits and credit sequence

  • Improved balancing for Ending Ranking requirements

Changed files in this update

