Hey everyone!

We wanted to thank everyone so much for your continued support during the launch of Heartworm. Seeing everyone's reception to the game has been amazing. While Vincent and team are hard at work on a content patch that will add things like a harder difficulty mode...and more, a new patch is out now with various bug fixes and quality of life tweaks. The full patch notes are below. We will continue to monitor for bugs, and if you haven't already, make sure to leave a review!

Patch Notes

Bugfixes

Various puzzle fixes

Various map fixes

Fixed various typos

Fixed an issue where players could soft lock themselves behind shelves in the abandoned house basement

Various texture, trigger, and collision fixes in the Neighborhood

Fixed Subway pillar colliders

Fixed some lighting issues in the Wilderness

Fixed Hospital puzzle text cutoff in certain languages

Fixed lighting in the Funeral Home and Save Room

Fixed the yellow Office corridor file interaction

Fixed a specific enemy not spawning in the Neighborhood

Fixed an issue where the archive chess game would override the bedroom chess result

Fixed mine track collision in Caves

Fixed incorrect door placement in the Neighborhood map

Removed respawning antiseptic near cave exit

Fixed Chapter 5 subtitle issue

Fixed an issue where the waterfall would sometimes not remain open after solving piano puzzle

Fixed a Chapter 5 fixed camera angle placement issue

Fixed an issue where the Tapekeeper boss stun animation would sometimes not trigger

Fixed an issue where a tree blocked a camera shot in Woods intro cutscene

Quality of Life Updates and Minor Adjustments