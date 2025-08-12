Patch to Ver 0.1d includes the following fixes:

Wolf was missing animation transition which caused issues when the player ran past the wolf from behind.

Zombie was not resetting back to Idle state after player died

Added triggers for achievements based on picking up any powerup and completing any maze

Compass was not saving correctly. NOTE: While this issue is partially resolved, there is still work with all three powerups to ensure that they save/load accurately.

As always, please shoot us any details about possible bugs/issues and general jank. While we appreciate some jank, we want as much out of this project as possible. :)

Cheers,

LazySumo