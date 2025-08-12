 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19573326
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch to Ver 0.1d includes the following fixes:

  • Wolf was missing animation transition which caused issues when the player ran past the wolf from behind.

  • Zombie was not resetting back to Idle state after player died

  • Added triggers for achievements based on picking up any powerup and completing any maze

  • Compass was not saving correctly. NOTE: While this issue is partially resolved, there is still work with all three powerups to ensure that they save/load accurately.

As always, please shoot us any details about possible bugs/issues and general jank. While we appreciate some jank, we want as much out of this project as possible. :)

Cheers,

LazySumo

