Fixed some bugs!

-Lowered the price of the King’s companion.

-Fixed a bug where if you: 1. Have revealed the talent cards. 2. Close the game. 3. Reset the game in the main menu. 4. When you go back to the talents tabs, the 3 cards that block the talent cards will not show, which means that the first talent card would be free.

-Fixed a bug where if you use an auto clicker on the endless upgrades, there is a chance to purchase 2 upgrades at the same time, resulting in the total bars numbers going into the minus.



-Big lag freeze bug fix: This one was interesting. There was a bug that would appear once a mining session is done. The game would freeze for a slight moment and the “Mining session done!” frame animation would not play, it would only appear after a short while. The Gold Ring artifact was the cause of this. The Gold Ring makes it so that for every mined ore, it has a chance of only using 1 ore to craft 1 bar. That means once the player has gotten far into the game and mines 1M+ ores in one mining session, each ore will execute some code. That means if the player mines a total of 100 million ores, the code will be executed 100 million times AND if a D100 rolls 1, 10 or 100, then the code will be executed 500 MILLION TIMES! I’m not sure how my game never crashed from this.



A note about the steam deck version!

So there has been some reports of the steam cloud not working properly on steam deck and this is something that I am aware of. Before release I spent a lot of hours trying to get this fixed but with no success. The steam cloud works from PC to PC, PC to Steam Deck but not from Steam Deck to PC. So if you play it on PC, then Steam Deck, it should save over. But if you play it on steam deck and then on your PC, it does not save over.



I have talked to a lot of game developers who got this working and I have even set up the steam cloud exactly the same way as them but for some reason it does not want to work. I will continue with trying to get it working but I thought I might make an announcement about this just as an heads up for players who are considering playing it on steam deck.



However, the game is playable on steam deck, so if you are just planning on playing in steam deck, then go ahead! Please not that the games Steam Deck Compatibility Review is set to "Playable" and not "Verified." There are some in-game texts that shows PC controls and not Steam Deck controls and some text might be a bit small to read.