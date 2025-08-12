 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19573146 Edited 12 August 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added auto-next level option

  • Centering on levels(now your level icon will try to be in the center)

  • Re-worked the lumber camp / quarry (you will get more resources now)

  • Soundtrack fix (sound will no longer reset on the same background if you just change to a higher enemy)

  • Increased the price of clickers

