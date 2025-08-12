Added auto-next level option
Centering on levels(now your level icon will try to be in the center)
Re-worked the lumber camp / quarry (you will get more resources now)
Soundtrack fix (sound will no longer reset on the same background if you just change to a higher enemy)
Increased the price of clickers
Patch 0.77 - the QoL
