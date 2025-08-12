FEATURES
More explicit shout out that a Morale Check ('MC') is required (Luke) - i.e. that the donut is telling the probability your men will undertake the action you are contemplating. So, for example, the chance of a requested Assault action happening... regardless of whether you would win it if you did (for that see the initiative donuts of the combat display at bottom, not shown here).
- Experimental! If you flank a tank then it will not fire back (Patrick, Curt, Luke): -for THIS fire exchange ;-) Have not yet done same for stopping out of arc opfire.
BUG FIXES
Crash: 'utf-8' codec can't decode byte 0xe4 in position 8697: invalid continuation byte (Luke)- shoutout to new player friedice who gave key guidance on debugging. Cause was obscure.. Namely having this setting on in windows: “Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support.” This bug fix might produce odd Interactive Fiction text (has to do with German/French accents etc). Let us know if soSentry
Crash: 'PLMainMenuModel' object has no attribute 'process_ScenarioEndEveI' (Luke) - sentry
reports of an action being unavailable to you when in fact was available (Luke) - triggered by the combat display at bottom of screen being visible. E.g. if you hit assault hotkey again whle the proposed assault was already visible.
Road to Casablanca - c05: Fixed issue with Dearborn’s insubordination.
Sicily Landing - c07: Fixed text issue with Thompson’s War event.
Volturno Crossing - c11: Fixed a false casualty text and inserted a subtle Archer reference.
Anzio Beachhead Part 1- c13_1: Issue with pilot killed/captured parsed out properly in text.
Anzio Beachhead Part 2 -c13_2: - Fixed issue with multiple units being named ‘Ink Only’.
Anzio Beachhead Part 2 -c13_2: - Corrected early end of the scenario to proper event.
Rome - c13_75: Several syntax errors in rollovers fixed.
Palma di Montechiaro - c8: Issue with Wilson being too tough and ignoring wounds to participate in the surrender has been fixed.(Allen)
Utweiler scenario: Issue with hex_arrow text overlapping has been fixed. (allen)
Crash: Missing destroyed AT gun graphic (Luke) - 3N testing
