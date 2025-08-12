Quick hotfix time! Mainly addressing an issue with relics blocking Mango's Finish button, but also a few other minot bugs.
Full Changelog:
- Fixed relics blocking the Finish button when playing Endless mode with Mango.
- Fixed Honey Dice from Bee Worker incorrectly displaying boost indicators on the board.
- Fixed multiple Super Ghost Potions not working at the same time.
- Fixed interaction between Tormented Aura and other relics (e.g. Extremist Aura and Providential Vial).
- Fixed Venom Darts curse missing from Codex.
Sorry for the trouble and thank you for playing! 🐸
