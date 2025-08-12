 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19573034 Edited 12 August 2025 – 18:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick hotfix time! Mainly addressing an issue with relics blocking Mango's Finish button, but also a few other minot bugs.

Full Changelog:

- Fixed relics blocking the Finish button when playing Endless mode with Mango.

- Fixed Honey Dice from Bee Worker incorrectly displaying boost indicators on the board.

- Fixed multiple Super Ghost Potions not working at the same time.

- Fixed interaction between Tormented Aura and other relics (e.g. Extremist Aura and Providential Vial).

- Fixed Venom Darts curse missing from Codex.

Sorry for the trouble and thank you for playing! 🐸

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2026821
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2026822
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link