Quick hotfix time! Mainly addressing an issue with relics blocking Mango's Finish button, but also a few other minot bugs.

Full Changelog:

- Fixed relics blocking the Finish button when playing Endless mode with Mango.

- Fixed Honey Dice from Bee Worker incorrectly displaying boost indicators on the board.

- Fixed multiple Super Ghost Potions not working at the same time.

- Fixed interaction between Tormented Aura and other relics (e.g. Extremist Aura and Providential Vial).

- Fixed Venom Darts curse missing from Codex.

Sorry for the trouble and thank you for playing! 🐸