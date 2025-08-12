The following changes have been implemented in the 1.1.0v update.
🏰 Temple Route Update
The Temple Route has been newly added.
In the Temple Route, where the Black Duckling heads to the temple, players will encounter new characters, face intense boss battles, and experience multiple branching endings.
This route begins when the Shrine Maiden of the Sun is chosen during the prologue and includes all related storylines and endings.
🐣 Improvements
Adjusted the collision range of the well to match the size of both the duck and the human.
Changed idle NPCs (when AI stops) to leave the scene after a certain time.
Increased the player's invincibility time during jumps.
Changed healing NPCs so that they only target combat units (excluding other healing NPCs).
Increased the healing action delay of healing NPCs.
Improved the "Continue" feature so that you can resume from the boss battle of each route.
Made boss HP visible through the Mana UI.
Interaction targets are now refreshed immediately after transformation.
🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where NPC interactions did not function correctly in the credits.
Fixed an issue where some Game Over events would get stuck.
Fixed an issue where nighttime effects would not play.
Fixed an issue where events would proceed with NPCs still in a fleeing state.
Fixed an issue where, if an NPC’s dialogue was interrupted, the remaining NPCs would not return properly.
Fixed a rare issue where rolling could be used consecutively without cooldown.
Fixed a rare issue where the roll animation would start from the middle.
Fixed a camera stutter issue when exiting the Princess’s room.
– Sunflo Labs & Solutena Studio
