12 August 2025 Build 19573005
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone as the title says I just received my first negative review which is a milestone for me since this isn't only the first one for this game but ever since this is my first time developing. I read it over thoroughly and I want to address the issues the player had so that I might be able to make Complex 629 the best version of it self possible

Gameplay issues:
  • Snow clearing is tedious - To alleviate this issue I have now drastically decreased the density and amount of snow throughout the halls.
  • Grandpa’s high speed & instant catches - Grandfathers top speed has been decreased so the player can escape into apartments.
  • Repetitive item-fetching and gameplay - I have not altered the gameplay when it comes to item fetching but manoeuvring through the halls should be more stream lined now since snow has been decreased.
  • Textures snagging the player - Hitboxes have been made more forgiving to make movement account for a larger margin of error.
  • Hard-to-read text - text backgrounds has been changed to make everything more readable


Narrative issues:

When it comes to the story and character interactions nothing will change. I understand that the vulgarity and heavy topics might not be for everyone and that is okay. The nature of the storytelling being confusing at times and character dialogue being "pointless" is by design. I will not be changing how the story is told and for those who enjoy it as it I will be adding more content when it comes to character encounters in the future so stay tuned for that!

The final issue is that some dislike how I tag the title as a psychological horror game and not a walking sim. The game will continue to be tagged foremost as a psychological horror as I consider it as such but I have moved the walking sim tag to the second slot on the steam page to avoid confusion upon purchase.

Lillex - This is my first title and full game. I truly appreciate the reception it has gotten so far and I am happy so many people have enjoyed what I have made. I made this post for two reasons though.

The first is that I want to make good content and so I take criticism seriously and as an opportunity to improve my work. I do not hold any malice or dislike towards those who do not like what I make and I ask everyone to do the same. We all want to play good games and I want to be one of the many who can provide that!

The second reason is to keep in contact with you the player! I am so lucky to have even one person playing as this is what I've dreamt of doing for a long time. Community is the core of all gaming and I hope its clear that I am trying my best to produce something that you enjoy!

If there's any feed back you'd like to give to me or just want to chat about this project you can do so through my discord which I will link at the bottom of this post. This wont be the last update to the game as I suspect I will have to make some balance/bug patches in the future but I will be working on a content update that I hope to release in October as a Halloween celebration.

Discord link: https://discord.gg/9VpzggqMGc

