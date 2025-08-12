 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19572898
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Marcos (Leonard Castle miniboss) health reduced from 400 to 250, colliders remade.
  • Fixed bug with health station and energy station interactions.
  • Kitsune tails layer and synchronization corrected.
  • Adjusted some health station spawn coordinates.
  • Performance optimization: adjusted offset for room deletions.

