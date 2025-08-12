- Marcos (Leonard Castle miniboss) health reduced from 400 to 250, colliders remade.
- Fixed bug with health station and energy station interactions.
- Kitsune tails layer and synchronization corrected.
- Adjusted some health station spawn coordinates.
- Performance optimization: adjusted offset for room deletions.
Some Adjustments
