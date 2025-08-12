Hi everyone!

I’ve been working on this update for the past month while also starting a new project. Here’s what’s new:

2 new enemy types 1 new mini-boss near the entrance to Goldhorn Castle Simpler inventory system (based on your feedback) More boss attacks can be parried (based on your feedback) More empty rooms now have enemies (based on your feedback) Balance changes Italian, Indonesian, and Hungarian translations (still fixing a few issues)

Next updates might include:

An alternative ending

More NPCs and lore

More enemies and bosses

If you find any bugs, let me know in the comments, and I’ll make small patches to fix them.