 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19572777 Edited 12 August 2025 – 18:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor update to Steam Deck functionality. When there are no additional connected devices for local multiplayer and you are at the player select screen, the game will now display an Xbox One A Button icon instead of a keyboard Enter icon for the default "sign in" message.

Changed files in this update

Windows Win32 Content Depot 432981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link