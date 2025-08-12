Dear space mechanics,

This update adds crafting of low-quality uranium, steel and brass.

To create low-quality uranium you need: 3 uranium liquid and 2 iron ingots, 3 low-quality uranium is created at once.

To create steel you need: 2 iron ingots and stable uranium liquid, 2 steel is created at once.

To create brass you need: 2 iron ingots and 3 stable uranium liquid, 2 brass are created at once.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - in the room for repairing the player's ships, it could slow down in the center.

In the plans.

Improving the interface (settings).

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with the repair <3