This update adds the following...

Flyable RAH-66 Comanche Longbow. Please see below for details on how to operate this helicopter. Added in an extended delay for missile warheads to hopefully stop the Reaper from sometimes shooting itself! Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause fixed wing support assets to spawn with no weaponry apart from guns.

RAH-66 Comanche Guide

The Comanche is the most complex helicopter in HG:DEX so far and has several features that are unique to this platform. These include removable stub wings (or EFAMs), internal weapon bays and a stowable gun turret.

Using EFAMs

EFAMs are added or removed automatically as you select your loadout in the weapons loadout screen. EFAMs can carry Hellfires, rocketpods, DAGR pods, Stingers and Brimstones. When equipped the EFAMs increase airframe drag and radar cross section so think carefully about whether you really need them or not.

The stores control system will fire weapons on the EFAMs 1st before using weapons stored in the weapons bay.

Internal Weapons Bay

The Comanche has 6 internal weapon hardpoints. Each hardpoint can carry a single Hellfire, 4 DAGRs or 2 stingers.

The weapons bay must be opened before you can fire any weaponry contained within it.

Manual Mode In manual mode you must open the weapons bay by selecting the require weapon 1st and then using the new "Open Current Weapon Bay" or "Toggle Current Weapon Bay". Joypad users can access the "TGL WPN BAY" MFD control by using Modifier 1 + MFD 8 button (usually Left Bumper + B) Once open you can then fire your selected weapon. After firing you will need to close the weapon bay by using the "Close Current Weapon Bay", "Toggle Current Weapon Bay" or Modifier 1 + MFD 8 for joypad users.

Automatic Mode In automatic mode the weapons bay will open and close automatically as required. Simply select the desired weapon and pull the trigger. The bay will open, automatically launch the weapon and then close again. You will need to anticipate the delay between pulling the trigger and the weapon actually being launched. Switching to another weapon while the bay doors are in the process of opening will cancel automatic mode and the bay doors will close again.

Stowable Gun Turret

The gun turret of the Comanche can be rotated and stowed inside the fuselage to further reduce the radar cross section. The gun turret works in a similar way to the weapons bay.

Manual Mode Select the gun turret and then use "Open Current Weapon Bay" or "Toggle Current Weapon Bay". Joypad users can access the "TGL WPN BAY" MFD control by using Modifier 1 + MFD 8 button (usually Left Bumper + B). The turret will deploy from its storage area. You cannot fire the gun while it is deploying.

Automatic Mode Select the gun turret and pull the trigger. The turret will deploy from its storage area. You cannot fire the gun while it is deploying.

Automatic Stowing The gun turret will automatically stow itself when you select a different weapon system.

Other Controls

The "Close All Weapon Bays" bindable control will close the main weapons bay and stow the gun turret. Useful if you want to ensure everything is shut ːsteamhappyː

Using the "TGL WPN BAY" MFD control when in "SAFE | NAV" mode will also close all weapon bays and stow the gun.

Stealth Features

The gun on the Comanche fires 20mm HEI rounds that do not have tracers. This is the correct round for the gun and I suspect it is tracer-less so that it doesn't give away the Comanche's position.

Currently the Comanche doesn't have its correct VTR profile so it will be detected as easily as any other helicopter. I'll be sorting that out in the next day or two. ːsteamsunnyː