Hi everyone! Josh here 👋

Thank you so much to everyone who bought the game!



I know I don't post much in the forums, but I am reading all of your feedback. 📖

And a common issue I'm seeing is that achievements aren't triggering for many of you!



I think I found the bug and squashed it. Version 1.3.3.31 is now live! ✨

If achievements still aren't triggering after updating, please let me know!

(And let me know if you're playing PC or Steam Deck - they both work differently!)



I'm also working on a few more bugs you all reported (multi-lingual Tilly , Steam Deck glyphs).



Please keep them coming! I want to make a game you love! ❤️



Thanks for your patience!

Josh



