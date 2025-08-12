 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19572709 Edited 12 August 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone! Josh here 👋
Thank you so much to everyone who bought the game!

I know I don't post much in the forums, but I am reading all of your feedback. 📖
And a common issue I'm seeing is that achievements aren't triggering for many of you!

I think I found the bug and squashed it. Version 1.3.3.31 is now live! ✨
If achievements still aren't triggering after updating, please let me know!
(And let me know if you're playing PC or Steam Deck - they both work differently!)

I'm also working on a few more bugs you all reported (multi-lingual Tilly , Steam Deck glyphs).

Please keep them coming! I want to make a game you love! ❤️

Thanks for your patience!
Josh

Changed files in this update

Depot 3393741
  • Loading history…
