Major 12 August 2025 Build 19572620 Edited 12 August 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Two Brand-New Maps – Double the Action!

  • 🏭 EAGLE Warehouse – Dark industrial halls, intense close-quarters combat, tactical cover.

  • 🏭 Titan Depot – Huge cargo containers, narrow choke points, epic firefights.

🖥 New Main Menu – Sleek & Clean!

  • Completely redesigned, streamlined layout for smooth navigation.

  • Quick access to Create A Game, settings, and much more.

  • Fresh animations, crisp icons, and a modern look that just feels right.

🔧 And So Much More!

  • Dozens of bug fixes for more stable gameplay.

  • Preparation for Steam Achievements (1 Current)

  • Visual upgrades across maps, HUD, and effects.

  • Performance optimizations for smoother battles.

  • Full release preparations – the foundation is ready!

This isn’t just an update – it’s a milestone.
Two new battlefields. A new main menu. A new vibe.
The darkness grows – are you ready?

