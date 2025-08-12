🔥 Two Brand-New Maps – Double the Action!
🏭 EAGLE Warehouse – Dark industrial halls, intense close-quarters combat, tactical cover.
🏭 Titan Depot – Huge cargo containers, narrow choke points, epic firefights.
🖥 New Main Menu – Sleek & Clean!
Completely redesigned, streamlined layout for smooth navigation.
Quick access to Create A Game, settings, and much more.
Fresh animations, crisp icons, and a modern look that just feels right.
🔧 And So Much More!
Dozens of bug fixes for more stable gameplay.
Preparation for Steam Achievements (1 Current)
Visual upgrades across maps, HUD, and effects.
Performance optimizations for smoother battles.
Full release preparations – the foundation is ready!
This isn’t just an update – it’s a milestone.
Two new battlefields. A new main menu. A new vibe.
The darkness grows – are you ready?
