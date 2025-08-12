Hi Everyone!
I have added 3 new settings to the "Display" tab of the settings menu:
VSync: On/Off
Frame Rate Limit: 30fps/60fps
Resolution: 1920x1080/2560x1080
If you were experiencing any screen tearing, turning on VSync should now resolve that.
I also added:
you can now stop the credits to return to the main menu by pressing ESC, clicking the mouse, or a controller button
If you have any issues, encounter any bugs, or have any questions for me, the best place to let me know about that is in my Discord!
To double-check you are on the updated version, you should see v.1.02 in the lower left-hand corner of the main menu.
Thank you so much for playing SLACKJAW - It's been so amazing and surreal to see people play it!
-Taylor
Changed files in this update