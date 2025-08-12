Hi Everyone!

I have added 3 new settings to the "Display" tab of the settings menu:

VSync: On/Off

Frame Rate Limit: 30fps/60fps

Resolution: 1920x1080/2560x1080

If you were experiencing any screen tearing, turning on VSync should now resolve that.

I also added:

you can now stop the credits to return to the main menu by pressing ESC, clicking the mouse, or a controller button

If you have any issues, encounter any bugs, or have any questions for me, the best place to let me know about that is in my Discord!

To double-check you are on the updated version, you should see v.1.02 in the lower left-hand corner of the main menu.

Thank you so much for playing SLACKJAW - It's been so amazing and surreal to see people play it!

-Taylor