12 August 2025 Build 19572502 Edited 12 August 2025 – 22:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.

Studio Sirens developer Z_Swell will continue to stream as we release updates!

  • The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes, and answer player/community questions.

  • The current schedule will be: Tuesday (8/12) and Thursday (8/14) at 2PM PST.

  • Stream link:

Current top priority issues:

  • FPS and Level Optimization

  • Mods Compatibility / Updated Dev Kit

  • Server Issues

  • Core Functionality

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.

We are aware of issues with Epic Games servers.

Updates are in progress. With today’s patch, launch with -crossplay parameter to support EGS builds connecting to the game (non-Aquatica) so that it is ready once the EGS client updates.


Patch Notes for today’s update (v360.11)

Game Engine Fixes:

  • Partial engine fix in relation to disappearing dinos/ships/cryopod issues

  • Engine fix implemented to allow more mods to load (e.g. Structures +, etc.)

  • Note: Players may experience extended loading times with this update in relation to the game engine fix being implemented today, the developers did take notice during testing and noted that the loading times aren’t as long as the previous primalgamedata issue.

Server Fixes:

  • Added Linux binaries


Dinos/Tames Fixes:

  • Known issue: Some players/dinos may die instantly when entering Vulcanithys Arena. This is being looked into for a solution.

  • Mantis can now be tamed using Monodon Horns

  • Fixed Homarus not being able to mate underwater

  • Fixed not being able to tame Riftcrawlers

  • Fixed Takifugu torpedo immediately exploding when launched

  • Fixed tamed Tridacna not eating spoiled meat and worms

  • Broth of Atlan can now be consumed by dinos and increased the time from 3 to 15 minutes

  • Water Wyvern balancing and fixes, including: increased stats and damage, added a speed boost when diving into water, increased water pressure acclimation speed, and removed wyvern milk as a cuddle food

  • Fixed an issue when equipping a Dakosaurus with a Pumpkin Helmet

  • Fixed Onchopristis swimming above the surface of the water

  • Added Mudpuppy grab swim sprinting and reduced normal grab swim speed

  • Modified Mudpuppy shoulder mounted pose

  • Fixed issues with Aquatica torches being equipped to saddles

  • Fixed an issue that would cause map-wide dino overspawning in singleplayer (recommend doing a wild dino wipe to clear out old spawns using console command: destroywilddinos)

  • Fixed a crash related to invalid dinos

  • Fixed some fish species looking bloody when they are undamaged


Structure Fixes:

  • Fixed Tek Floating Foundations having stone structure settings instead of Tek settings

  • Fixed Metal Stairs collision

  • Fixed Pearl Vacuum Compartments having Tek structure settings instead of stone

  • Fixed Tek Ocean Platforms not being placeable

  • Floating Foundations can now be placed in air

  • Fixed an issue with the auto open on Aquatica Tek doors

  • Fixed various issues with the Hydrosphere

Other Fixes/FPS improvements:

  • Continued FPS improvement/Level Optimization

  • Updated visuals of Explorer Notes, Dossiers, and Guardian Dossiers

  • Added new VFX to Volcano Supply Crates to make them easier to find

  • Fixed water pressure getting disabled on game restarts

  • Fixed several icons

  • Fixed merperson skin color always being green

  • Increased chance of a supply crate spawning on volcano impacts from 33% to 60%

  • Updated Aquatica world map with more distinct visuals

  • Fixed equipped Chibi not being visible

  • Red Obelisk no longer buildable on PVP

  • Boss battle music fix (Fractalis, Cymathoa, Vulcanithys)

  • Fixed a crash when using the Stinger’s shield ability 

  • Fixed the Stinger taking damage from its own stun ability

  • Added missing collision on landscape objects

  • Fixed a crash when fishing with Honey

  • Plant Species W seed spawns/lands closer to the plant

  • Infected Barnacle Updates

    • Fixed Infected Barnacle buffs not working correctly

    • Fixed being able to equip a new Infected Barnacle when a dino already has one equipped

    • Fixed being able to remove a skin from equipped Infected Barnacles

    • Added swimming stamina recovery to Infected Barnacle buffs

    • Updated Infected Meat item descriptions to be more clear on what buff they apply when used to craft an Infected Barnacle

    • Fixed augment buffs not re-applying on game restarts

  • The following engrams can now be learned on Aquatica: Chainsaw, Stone and Metal Cliff Platforms, Mining Drill, Canoe, Loadout Mannequin, Net Projectile, Whip, and Egg Incubator

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. 

This update will be pushed starting:

11:00 PM UTC
7:00 AM CST
4:00 PM PST
7:00 PM EST

As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.


