Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord .

The current schedule will be: Tuesday (8/12) and Thursday (8/14) at 2PM PST.

The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes, and answer player/community questions.

Note: Players may experience extended loading times with this update in relation to the game engine fix being implemented today, the developers did take notice during testing and noted that the loading times aren’t as long as the previous primalgamedata issue.

Engine fix implemented to allow more mods to load (e.g. Structures +, etc.)

Partial engine fix in relation to disappearing dinos/ships/cryopod issues

Known issue: Some players/dinos may die instantly when entering Vulcanithys Arena. This is being looked into for a solution.

Mantis can now be tamed using Monodon Horns

Fixed Homarus not being able to mate underwater

Fixed not being able to tame Riftcrawlers

Fixed Takifugu torpedo immediately exploding when launched

Fixed tamed Tridacna not eating spoiled meat and worms

Broth of Atlan can now be consumed by dinos and increased the time from 3 to 15 minutes

Water Wyvern balancing and fixes, including: increased stats and damage, added a speed boost when diving into water, increased water pressure acclimation speed, and removed wyvern milk as a cuddle food

Fixed an issue when equipping a Dakosaurus with a Pumpkin Helmet

Fixed Onchopristis swimming above the surface of the water

Added Mudpuppy grab swim sprinting and reduced normal grab swim speed

Modified Mudpuppy shoulder mounted pose

Fixed issues with Aquatica torches being equipped to saddles

Fixed an issue that would cause map-wide dino overspawning in singleplayer (recommend doing a wild dino wipe to clear out old spawns using console command: destroywilddinos)

Fixed a crash related to invalid dinos