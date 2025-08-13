Friends Ranking Added to Leaderboards, Enhanced & Adjustable Crosshair Visibility

Optimizations & Adjustments

Added a Friends Leaderboard to the rankings system. Further reduced memory and VRAM usage — package size has dropped from the initial 4.4 GB to 3.3 GB. Increased the initial attack speed of the Sentinel mech and improved the drop rate of elemental cards. Improved the visual effects of explosive supply drops to make them easier to distinguish. Optimized third-person camera position and FOV to reduce motion sickness. Enhanced crosshair contrast and visibility, and added a color customization option in settings — supports high-contrast colors (e.g., green). Adjusted upgrade cards for card towers — significantly increased values for HP boost, attack speed boost, and tower armor boost cards. Increased the movement speed of mobile turrets when following the player.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the language setting was sometimes lost when entering the game. Fixed untranslated text on the results screen.

Thanks to all Survivors for your feedback and suggestions! We will continue to fix and optimize known issues in future updates. If you have more feedback, feel free to join our Discord and share your suggestions in the Feedback section.