This is a small maintenance update to fix bugs introduced recently. The amount of minor revision versions (eg. 5.8.5b, 5.7.8c) to each update has gone down significantly, which means we're able to spend more time on actual content and features than fixing bugs. Since the Steam Launch, a lot of time has been dedicated to getting the game stable and playable for everyone.

These past few weeks the bug-reports are mainly visual glitches, minor UI issues and bugs that affect a small subset of players. I'm not constantly putting out fires like the server is crashing, nobody can login etc.

PS: We've been getting DDoSed over the last few days but our world class server infrastructure is unfazed ːsteamhappyː

Bug Fixes