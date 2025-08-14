Hello Galactic Survivalists!

Welcome to the public release of our ‘summer update’ aka game version 1.13!

First of all: We have made some profound changes to the galaxy, POIs, and missions. To get all the new features, you will unfortunately need to start a new save game. All save games prior to 1.13 may also experience problems with the old story missions after the update, as locations, dialogues, and mission sequences have changed significantly in some cases.

For this reason, and also for anyone who wants to continue with their game progress from version 1.12, we have added a temporary branch with the old version (1.12.3).

How To:

To continue with 12.1.3, the following is very IMPORTANT: After the automatic 1.13 update, DO NOT open your save game or the game, but FIRST right-click on the game entry in the Steam library. Then click on Properties > Betas. Open the dropdown in the ‘Betas’ tab, select “previous_release” and let Steam update your game.

Note:

This is not possible to provide on the Epic Game Store version.

We hope this doesn't affect you too much and that you'll take this as an opportunity to experience the summer update as a refreshed experience in terms of galaxy exploration and story gameplay.



To shorten your travel time a bit, the new update includes the Warp Drive T2 and, for the first time for those of you who are familiar with the old gamestarts, Frontline Conflict, a new, difficult gamestart that is completely randomized.

Therefore, we would be extremely grateful if you have feedback and, as always, let us know what you liked and where you see room for improvement.

As always, all the contents of the update can be found in detail below in the comprehensive changelog.

Please use the feedback forum for your feedback:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/faq-feedback.25/



Please use the bug report forum for bug and error reports:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/



We hope you have fun with the update as always and look forward to your feedback! 🙂



Yours,

Empyrion Dev Team



PS: We will also perform a full wipe of our Official Multiplayer Servers. Please see the paragraph ‘Server Updates & Changes’ below.

Changelog: v1.13 B4795 2025-08-14

Changes:

Main Storyline: Operation Phoenix Lost & Found (new)

Reworked old main storyline chapters into a consistent 5-part mission campaign to close the gap to Operation Phoenix New Terra campaign (Old missions: Intro, Crashed Bird, Glacial Grave, Meet the Glad, Sigma Fulcrum, Wins & Losses).

Note: The remaining old mains story missions have been disabled for now and will be reworked into a new 5-part mission campaign in the future.

Testing note: the new mission arc can be started from the PDA when arriving at Omicron Orbit. IDA will notify about the mission being available.

Main Storyline: TERMINAL NEXUS (new)

Added 5-part story campaign ‘Terminal Nexus’ for Talon/Talon’Ar which is concluding the main storyline. A new savegame IS required.

Testing note: As a convenience, the mission can be started without having played other story missions : Open the PDA, then go to the Solo Mission Tab > Talon and activate the mission ‘Next: TERMINAL NEXUS (Main Story)’ and follow the instructions. The quest giver is Tharkan which, in the mission part 1 + 2 is available on Omicron Station as a Hologram. Later he will be available from another place.

Local Story missions:

All local story missions on Akua (Clear Skies), Ningues (Andromeda Strain), Masperon (Bad Wolf), Skillon (Deserted Powers) and Ashon (To Good Business) have been reworked and updated

Missions in general:

All new/reworked story missions (main and local) have gotten additional helper chapters that will both allow to see what to do next (f.ex.: “Next: Talk to…”) or resume a deactivated mission without having to speak to the mission quest giver.

Please note that the new story dialogues and texts have not yet been translated.

General Info for story testing (not only related to this mission arc): Please avoid using gm, gm iv and gm fly when teleporting or console-teleporting to destinations while testing. This might/will break the PDA operations that are tied to a lot of tasks. Same accounts for teleporting to playfields/suns/orbits with the same gm tools enabled: this can lead to broken jump-bookmarks which cannot be removed by the game afterwards anymore (you can remove them manually, when you are in their target playfield/sector/sun orbit).

POI

Added several new POI for the story mission

Updated several POI for the rest of the game (thx to all our builders!)

Several fixes and improvements (eg. adding better visual guidance to the HeKaTon Cup Game Manager, etc) Thx to everyone reporting the issues!

For all POI-related fixes a new savegame IS required OR the playfield has not been visited before the update.

Models & Technical

Added Warp Drive T2 for Capital vessels (60LY range)

Warp Drive T2 is now an upgrade of T1 and can not be crafted independently

Increased Pentaxid cost per AU jump (inside a solar system)

Talon’ar Faction Entity update: Added several colored variants of the “modern” Talon (Talon’ar) both walking and stationary; Note: Civilians and any stationary Talon’Ar fight back when being attacked.

The Talon’ar soldiers are using charged crossbow weapons with energy beams (high damage against everything that is biological; The player can use these weapons as 2-mode weapon in the Terminal Nexus mission 3 and as a reward afterwards; It cannot be crafted; It does only damage biological beings!)

Changed explosive effect of explosive blocks (self and radius)

Added new Portal blocks: Tech portal (with frame) and “free standing” spherical portals in different sizes from 3x3 to 87x87 blocks (only the anchor point is set as a destroy/multitool collider; Overlapping of the sphere with regular blocks is possible; All of the sphere is a contact trigger for teleport).

New starter planet:

Seed-randomized, hard veteran start on an improved Arid playfield (Medium size)

Several large alien factions battle for dominance on an unforgiving world… with you crashing into their midst, trying to survive.

Multiple hostile patrol vessels; drones, aggressive wildlife, toxic atmosphere, radiated fog.

No Crashsite protection!

Galaxy rework (Default scenario)

New galaxy structure:

Higher diversity: At least 17 new stars, double star systems, 9 new nebulae

Largely reworked star system layouts, with different chances for playfields and distances. Added dedicated warp-in sectors,

Galaxy regions: Core, inner and outer galactic arms, low-density mid galaxy, periphery stars, dwarf galaxies.

Added region markers to help with navigation and orientation.

Two regions allowing to spawn in local challenge playfields

WIP setup to have faction-themed trading stations

New playfields (Story):

Onyx Progenitor structures (Destroyed and Whole)

New playfields (WIP):

CarbonPlateau

Hothouse

NitrogenVolcanic

TemperatePrairie (Omicron)

MoonIceDusted

New playfields (Sketches):

NitrogenIce, and its orbit

RadiatedIce

LavaCollided 1 & 2, and their orbits

LavaOcean

BarrenCooled

Two dedicated space playfields for Pentaxid asteroids close to radiated stars

(Note: ‘Sketch’ and ‘WIP’ state playfields might still change a lot in the next updates.)

Playfield distribution rework:

Most star types prefer specific regions of the galaxy.

Different planets, moons and asteroids prefer certain star types, and spawn more fitting to how close they are to the star.

Distances in-system and between stars vary a lot. Navigation at a giant star or at the edges of the galaxy might need a better warp drive.

Resource distribution rework:

High tier materials in large quantities: At Lava planets.

Find them at Protostars (P), young systems (My, Ky) or dying stars (Md).

There is still a small chance to encounter a Lava variant in standard systems.

High tier materials in Medium amounts::BarrenMetal, LavaNascent, Hothouse and Scorched

Their resources are usually harder to reach without Autominers.

Resource asteroids: The more exotic or dangerous a place is, the higher are the chances for precious finds.

Pentaxid asteroids spawn with high chances at radiated and dead stars. (M<!>, M-M<!>, WR, N, BH, D, Dd, SmBH)

Trade stations: More reliable spawns outside of faction territory for Civilians and Pirates. Prenn territory may have multiple stations in a system.

The pirate ‘trading station’ is now less obvious and hides as a far-out asteroid field on the map- possibly even in other faction territories. Silent Quarter region has rare but clearly visible Pirate stations.

Playfield generation:

Added new terrain stamps: TechSurface, TechSurfaceHigh, TechCanyon_1, TechCanyon_2, TechBlockTower_1. TechBlockTower_2, TechLines, CraterDented, Rift_Fissure_4

Misc:

Made adjustments to AI turret targeting: AI turrets will now check for a new target immediately when their old target has been killed. This change relates primarily to targets like NPCs or Drones.

Added info of upgrade/downgrade blocks and devices to hover info card where it was missing.

Added new icons for new devices and blocks

Various updates and fixes on the main and locale missions

Changes: Official Vanilla Server:

A whole new galaxy layout with around 35k stars to explore

The galaxy has the same layout and content as the Single Player version

Official EU/NA Server:

A whole new galaxy layout with around 35k stars to explore

The galaxy has the same layout and content as the Single Player version build around Invader vs Defender

Added the Chocolate Planet and Dark Metal Planet (Thanks to Escarli!)

Added all missing factions (Arkenian Republic, Prenn Trading Federation, Tresari, Karana, Tesch, BoF, ARC, Wastelanders, Ravengers and Helios)

Opened up the origin specific areas in the Galactic Trading Station. You get an access card with your starting gear

Added credibility tokens for all factions that have a reputation and added them to the GIN > Contact an Ambassador

Added decoration variants of the different bots and gave them an unique bonus when places on a structure (Green Bot: + CPU, Red Bot: + ShieldBonus and ShieldRechargeBonus, Orange Bot: Cargo Container, Purple Bot: -Energy Consumption)

Updated the Epic Gift Rewards and changed Polaris reputation to Arkenian Republic

Removed Generators and Forcefields from traders to better balance the economy

Stock scenarios:

Default Multiplayer:

Added ‘Contact Point Alpha (Hard Start)’ as starting planet in Default Multiplayer

Added the new galaxy from Single Player to our Default Multiplayer Scenario.

Note: To have the new starting planet and the new galaxy setup a fresh save game is required!

Invader vs Defender:

Added the new Star Visual from Single Player to our Invader vs Defender Scenario

Note: To have the new visuals a fresh save game is required!

Fixes:

Possible fix for: 01527: NPCs can be found under POI’s (This would only work on any new POI’s or wiped POI’s/playfields)

01522: HUD still displays under 10% ore after deposit is depleted by vessel laser drills

01465: CoQ with Custom Difficulty Options in Scenarios

01654: Manual Weapons LauncherSS do not affect Reputation Matrix

Fix: Removed floating blocks from UCH Dronebase

Fix: Set faction for UCH soldiers on Orbital Mining Outposts to UCH (before: Hostile/Alien)

Fix: Elevation of UCH Farming Hub was too high

Fix: Ningues Mission ‘Andromeda Strain’ : Hostile drones after finale should not appear anymore

Fix: Fixed dialogue crash for Spanish loca on GIN Consoles

Fix: Wrong offset for egg pile (BAN_EggPileLarge):

Fix: Trading station Masperon (TSP_Masperon) was not airtight

Fix: Legacy asteroid fields may have no legacy patrol vessels or POI

Fix: Trading station playfields occasionally without Trading stations

Fix: Couldn't start the Invader vs Defender scenario in CooP

DLC:

Fixes:

- RotDF: Fixed issue with warping to Aratos (Requires a new save game to work if you created a new save for this during the v1.13 Experimental phases)