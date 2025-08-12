 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19572451 Edited 12 August 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the ELECTRIC GUITAR!

"Combining the best of analog and digital into a single instrument, the Matsuzawa Grendel MaxTar included a built-in amplifier and effects unit. Plans to add oscillators and a fully functional step sequencer were shelved, however."

