12 August 2025 Build 19572440 Edited 12 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Firearms Rebalance

Enfield No. 2

  • Reduced Akimbo Price from £80 to £75

Sten

  • Reduced Akimbo Price from £120 to £100

Thompson

  • Reduced Akimbo Price from £140 to £125

Bren

  • Reduced Akimbo Price from £160 to £150

Lee Enfield

  • Reduced Prices from £40 | £180 to £30 | £150

  • Reduced damage from 665 to 630

Melee Weapons Rebalance

Baseball Bat

  • Increased Limb multiplier to 1x

Spade

  • Increased range from 1.75m/2.25m to 2m/2.5m

  • Increased Limb multiplier to 1x

Axe

  • Reduced Akimbo Price from £120 to £50

  • Increased Limb multiplier to 1x

  • Increased Damage from 800 to 1000

  • Decreased Critical Multiplier from 2.5x to 2x

  • Reduced Penetration from 80% to 75%

Katana

  • Reduced prices from £30 | £160 to £25 | £125

  • Increased Limb multiplier to 1x

Sledgehammer

  • Reduced Akimbo price from £200 to £175

  • Increased Penetration from 70% to 75%

  • Increased Limb multiplier to 1x

In Other News...

  • Prices now only show pennies if it is not a whole pound value

  • Adjusted some weapon camos

Changed files in this update

