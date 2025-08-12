Firearms Rebalance
Enfield No. 2
Reduced Akimbo Price from £80 to £75
Sten
Reduced Akimbo Price from £120 to £100
Thompson
Reduced Akimbo Price from £140 to £125
Bren
Reduced Akimbo Price from £160 to £150
Lee Enfield
Reduced Prices from £40 | £180 to £30 | £150
Reduced damage from 665 to 630
Melee Weapons Rebalance
Baseball Bat
Increased Limb multiplier to 1x
Spade
Increased range from 1.75m/2.25m to 2m/2.5m
Increased Limb multiplier to 1x
Axe
Reduced Akimbo Price from £120 to £50
Increased Limb multiplier to 1x
Increased Damage from 800 to 1000
Decreased Critical Multiplier from 2.5x to 2x
Reduced Penetration from 80% to 75%
Katana
Reduced prices from £30 | £160 to £25 | £125
Increased Limb multiplier to 1x
Sledgehammer
Reduced Akimbo price from £200 to £175
Increased Penetration from 70% to 75%
Increased Limb multiplier to 1x
In Other News...
Prices now only show pennies if it is not a whole pound value
Adjusted some weapon camos
