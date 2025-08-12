 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19572394 Edited 12 August 2025 – 17:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The Great Library Fire: A new, rare event can now trigger for civilizations with a highly developed Academia but without the means to mass-produce knowledge via the Printing Press. A civilization that is a lone beacon of knowledge in a less advanced world is particularly at risk. This devastating event will set back your scientific progress, destroying a significant portion of your accumulated knowledge in Mathematics, Natural Science, Philosophy, and Medicine. The development of the Printing Press is the surest way to safeguard your legacy.
  • Player Power tooltip is now revamped, when full it merges small amounts into a "Other" Category, but you can click on it to only show expenses or income to see the details
  • Fix several crucial bugs, including a localization picker error, and a error with culture traits
  • AI trade behavior tweaks
  • Fertility node behavior was changed to have more inertia with population growth and fall
  • Working Conditions now scale a bit with Laborer Class for its reduction of discontent

Changed files in this update

Depot 3210331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link