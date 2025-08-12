- The Great Library Fire: A new, rare event can now trigger for civilizations with a highly developed Academia but without the means to mass-produce knowledge via the Printing Press. A civilization that is a lone beacon of knowledge in a less advanced world is particularly at risk. This devastating event will set back your scientific progress, destroying a significant portion of your accumulated knowledge in Mathematics, Natural Science, Philosophy, and Medicine. The development of the Printing Press is the surest way to safeguard your legacy.
- Player Power tooltip is now revamped, when full it merges small amounts into a "Other" Category, but you can click on it to only show expenses or income to see the details
- Fix several crucial bugs, including a localization picker error, and a error with culture traits
- AI trade behavior tweaks
- Fertility node behavior was changed to have more inertia with population growth and fall
- Working Conditions now scale a bit with Laborer Class for its reduction of discontent
