Hi everyone,
Today’s update focuses mainly on fixes related to controller support. One major feature still missing for controllers is the ability to select a region (such as the Central Valley) during Fire Travel. This will take a bit more time to implement correctly.
In the meantime, new bugs have been reported. I’ve read through all of them and am actively working on fixes. I know there are still quite a few unresolved issues, and I want to sincerely apologize and thank you for your patience.
Lastly, the Magic Inn Demo has been updated with the latest improvements. However, if you previously played the demo and are now starting the Early Access version, you will unfortunately need to restart. The demo save file still has certain plot and upgrade locks in place. This will be addressed in a future update.
Changes in this patch:
Interaction Fix: Improved interaction when NPCs are seated—it’s now easier to talk to them from the right side of the table.
Interaction Fix: Adjusted the position of interaction hints for tables and the bartending stand.
Controller Fix: Use the left and right triggers to switch tabs during character customization.
Controller Fix: You can now use the controller to use items in your inventory.
Controller Fix: You can now use the controller to click on the world map to enter the outer view.
Controller Fix: Disabled all controller-triggered actions in the guest list, as these features are not yet ready.
Controller Fix: You can now use the controller to accept or reject a contract.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where, during card games with a controller, the game would sometimes incorrectly display topic cards, wasting the player’s turn.
Changed files in this update