Hi everyone,

Today’s update focuses mainly on fixes related to controller support. One major feature still missing for controllers is the ability to select a region (such as the Central Valley) during Fire Travel. This will take a bit more time to implement correctly.

In the meantime, new bugs have been reported. I’ve read through all of them and am actively working on fixes. I know there are still quite a few unresolved issues, and I want to sincerely apologize and thank you for your patience.

Lastly, the Magic Inn Demo has been updated with the latest improvements. However, if you previously played the demo and are now starting the Early Access version, you will unfortunately need to restart. The demo save file still has certain plot and upgrade locks in place. This will be addressed in a future update.

Changes in this patch: