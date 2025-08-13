Ground Vehicles

Lineups 1_1 to 6_1 (inclusive) in Ground Simulator Battles now require a suitable tank in the crew slots to play. This has fixed a bug that caused the game mode to not be counted as a tank one, leading to the Battle Rating values of aircraft in this mode to be from Air Simulator instead of Ground Simulator Battles. ( Report ).

Locations and Missions

A bug that caused the wind turbines on some locations to become destructible has been fixed.

Other

A bug that caused the game to crash when switching to the cockpit in an air streak aircraft in Ground Arcade Battles has been fixed.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.