We’re excited to announce that Shellborne is now available on Steam - and it’s free to play!

Shellborne was created as a student project with the goal to learn Steam. We are proud to share our progress with you. Right now it’s still in beta, so we’re actively polishing things.

If you’d like to help:

You can share feedback we’d be very grateful - bug reports, performance notes, balance thoughts, or anything that feels great (or not).

You can post on the Steam Community Hub or simply reply to this announcement.

Or join our Swarmforge Community Discord.



Why this matters:

We’re learning as we go, so optional feedback from players helps us prioritize fixes and improvements.



Thanks for checking it out - enjoy the beta! ✨

Your Swarmforge Team