 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19572044 Edited 17 August 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce that Shellborne is now available on Steam - and it’s free to play!

Shellborne was created as a student project with the goal to learn Steam. We are proud to share our progress with you. Right now it’s still in beta, so we’re actively polishing things.

If you’d like to help:

  • You can share feedback we’d be very grateful - bug reports, performance notes, balance thoughts, or anything that feels great (or not).

  • You can post on the Steam Community Hub or simply reply to this announcement.

  • Or join our Swarmforge Community Discord.


Why this matters:
We’re learning as we go, so optional feedback from players helps us prioritize fixes and improvements.

Thanks for checking it out - enjoy the beta! ✨

Your Swarmforge Team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link