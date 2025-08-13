Hey everyone! 👋

We’ve just pushed a brand new update for Lustful Fingers, and it comes with a couple of highly requested improvements:

---

🆕 What’s New in This Update?

Tutorial Added:

New to Lustful Fingers? We’ve added a full in-game tutorial to guide you through the basics and help you get started more comfortably.

Critical Bug Fixes:

We’ve squashed several major bugs that were impacting the gameplay experience. This should significantly improve stability and performance across the board.

---

This update is all about making Lustful Fingers more welcoming and more reliable. Whether you’re playing for the first time or diving back in, we hope these changes enhance your experience.

As always, we’d love to hear your feedback — it really helps us grow and improve the game. 💜

Thanks for your support,