✈️ **General**
- added a back button to in flight manual page
- bathroom is now a click to open for FA's
- bonus points lost sound will only trigger during service when there are active requests, otherwise it is silent
- you can now greet passengers when boarding the flight
❗**Visual**
- updated hair color choices
⚖️ **Balance**
- slightly reduced sleep chance
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where passed out passengers would still show a patience meter
- fixed a bug that made you not see landing sequence
- fixed a bug where some passengers in the bathroom queue would leave prematurely and break the queue for everyone
- fixed a bug where ice couldnt be picked up after it fell out of cart
