✈️ **General**

- added a back button to in flight manual page

- bathroom is now a click to open for FA's

- bonus points lost sound will only trigger during service when there are active requests, otherwise it is silent

- you can now greet passengers when boarding the flight

❗**Visual**

- updated hair color choices

⚖️ **Balance**

- slightly reduced sleep chance

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where passed out passengers would still show a patience meter

- fixed a bug that made you not see landing sequence

- fixed a bug where some passengers in the bathroom queue would leave prematurely and break the queue for everyone

- fixed a bug where ice couldnt be picked up after it fell out of cart