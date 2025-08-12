 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19571889
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! This update contains a rework of the colors of the level Vineyard Hills as well as some performance optimizations and fixes.

Changes:

- Vineyard Hills visual overhaul (changed color scheme, work on trees, work on skybox, adjusted settings to improve grass pop-in, minor material & shader adjustments)

- added cheese triggers and fence at beginning of Vineyard Hills (resulting in reset of regular time-leaderboards)

- worked on assets to increase performance in Vineyard Hills

Bugfixes:

- adjusted cheese triggers in Black Forest that were too strict

- fixed Fog Rush cheese triggers (Resulting in reset of regular time-leaderboards)

- fixed Redwood trees in van map

- fixed tree dithering/LOD issues on lower graphics settings in Dolomites

