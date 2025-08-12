Hey everyone! This update contains a rework of the colors of the level Vineyard Hills as well as some performance optimizations and fixes.
Changes:
- Vineyard Hills visual overhaul (changed color scheme, work on trees, work on skybox, adjusted settings to improve grass pop-in, minor material & shader adjustments)
- added cheese triggers and fence at beginning of Vineyard Hills (resulting in reset of regular time-leaderboards)
- worked on assets to increase performance in Vineyard Hills
Bugfixes:
- adjusted cheese triggers in Black Forest that were too strict
- fixed Fog Rush cheese triggers (Resulting in reset of regular time-leaderboards)
- fixed Redwood trees in van map
- fixed tree dithering/LOD issues on lower graphics settings in Dolomites
Changed files in this update