- Added a robust local backup system for saves (One on start-up and one whenever you save)
- Fixed an issue where the game did not start due to a Steam back-end change
- Fixed typos and adjusted some book tags
- Fixed an issue where in the final quest you would sometimes not get an important item
- Fixed the timing and conditions of some late game quests
Known issue:There is currently an issue with Steam Cloud messing with the save files on Mac, and perhaps other OSes. That’s the reason we experienced and fixed the start-up bug, added two additional back-up systems for your save files, and did not get much else done today. If you are affected, please try the solution posted in this thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2133760/discussions/0/601912361526441201/
If that doesn’t work, please mail us at developers at neoludic.games and we will try our best to help you.
We have alerted Steam Support of the issue, and are hoping we can resolve this together swiftly. We have also temporarily disabled Steam Cloud on the store page, until we are able to safely test and verify its integration.
Thank you everyone for your understanding, help and support! And for being so kind in your messages, despite this issue.
Changed files in this update