- Hardpoints are now external and internal, and there's now more space for internal subsystems
- Subsystems now have versions (e.g. Autocannon M1)
- When in loadout, it's now possible to compare two subsystems at a glance
- Added another map (will randomly rotate with the one you already know)
- Standardize UI (e.g. screen name at top left, back button at bottom left, help at bottom right, etc.)
- More things on the screen now react to mouse-over and show help
- Improved human rewards UI
- Humans now sometimes let you choose between two subsystems
- Add new sounds
- Added ability for some smoke grenades to make more smoke (and, generally speaking, for weapons having differing effects)
- Add a subsystems database that helps keep subsystem definitions in one place (useful for rewards and, in the future, modding)
- Add 'award' console command
- Animate the loading screen a bit more so that it's easier to detect jank
- Fix long-standing bug in map offset serialization (only relevant for modding)
v0.2.51+78 *ALPHONSE*
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3041591
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3041592
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3041593
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update