12 August 2025 Build 19571840 Edited 12 August 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Hardpoints are now external and internal, and there's now more space for internal subsystems
  • Subsystems now have versions (e.g. Autocannon M1)
  • When in loadout, it's now possible to compare two subsystems at a glance
  • Added another map (will randomly rotate with the one you already know)
  • Standardize UI (e.g. screen name at top left, back button at bottom left, help at bottom right, etc.)
  • More things on the screen now react to mouse-over and show help
  • Improved human rewards UI
  • Humans now sometimes let you choose between two subsystems
  • Add new sounds
  • Added ability for some smoke grenades to make more smoke (and, generally speaking, for weapons having differing effects)
  • Add a subsystems database that helps keep subsystem definitions in one place (useful for rewards and, in the future, modding)
  • Add 'award' console command
  • Animate the loading screen a bit more so that it's easier to detect jank
  • Fix long-standing bug in map offset serialization (only relevant for modding)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041591
macOS Depot 3041592
Linux 64-bit Depot 3041593
